MONTREAL -- More road closures this weekend. Avoid Highway 20 East towards downtown Montreal and part of Highway 15, south of the Turcot interchange, Transports Quebec warns.

Here's what's closed.

Highway 20 East

Starting Friday at Midnight and ending Monday at 5 a.m., Highway 20 East, towards downtown Montreal, will be closed between the St-Pierre interchange (exit 63) and Angrignon Blvd.

If you’re going downtown from the West Island, take Highway 40.

As a result of the same closure, the exit from the Mercier Bridge (Route 132) towards Highway 20 East will also be closed.

Turcot interchange

Starting Friday at Midnight and ending Monday at 5 a.m., the exit from Highway 20 East towards Highway 720 East (towards downtown Montreal) will be closed.

Also, starting Friday at midnight and ending Monday at 5 a.m., exit 2 (Atwater Ave.) on Highway 720 East will be closed.

Highway 15

Starting Friday at midnight and ending Monday at 5 a.m., only two southbound lanes will be available on Decarie between Sherbrooke St. and the Turcot interchange.

Over the same timeframe, exit 62 (towards De La Verendrye Blvd. and de l’Eglise Ave.) on Highway 15 North will be closed.

De La Verendrye Blvd. will also be closed in both directions between Galt and Saint-Patrick Streets.

Starting Friday at 10 p.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m., two of three lanes on Highway 15 South will be closed between Atwater Ave. and Nuns’ Island.

On Sunday, Exit 57 North on Nuns’ island will be closed between 5 a.m. and noon. Exit 57 South will be closed between noon and 10 p.m.

Route 132

Starting Saturday at 10 p.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m., in Longueuil, two out of three lanes on Route 132 West will be closed in the interchange between highways 20 and 25.

As a result, the exit for the Jacques-Cartier Bridge coming from highways 20 and 25 will be closed. So will the exit for Highway 20 East on Route 132 East.