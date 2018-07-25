Featured Video
Weekend road closure: Notre-Dame St. West
Notre-Dame St. West will be closed between Monk and Cote-St-Paul during the weekend of July 27, 2018. (Graphic: Transport Ministry)
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Quebec may be in the midst of its annual construction holiday, but that doesn’t mean Montrealers won’t be subjected to road closures this weekend.
Most notable will be the closure of Notre-Dame St. West.
The transport ministry announced the road will be closed between Monk Blvd. and Cote-St-Paul from 10:00 p.m. on Friday to 5:00 a.m. on Monday.
Among other closures are the following:
- Rte-136 West
- Highway 20 West between exit 65 and the entrance from 1st Ave. in Lachine