

CTV Montreal





Quebec may be in the midst of its annual construction holiday, but that doesn’t mean Montrealers won’t be subjected to road closures this weekend.

Most notable will be the closure of Notre-Dame St. West.

The transport ministry announced the road will be closed between Monk Blvd. and Cote-St-Paul from 10:00 p.m. on Friday to 5:00 a.m. on Monday.

Among other closures are the following: