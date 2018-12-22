

CTV Montreal





If you’re not already in the Christmas spirit, this pop-up Montreal bar may help you along.

Stopping by ‘Miracle’ is like having a drink inside the famed Ogilvy window – everywhere you look, it’s Christmas kitsch.

The bar in Old Montreal only opens during the holidays, touting Christmas-themed cocktails, and hundreds of twinkling lights.

The effect is dazzling, and until December 30th, it might be the most Instagrammable bar in the city.

“They just walk in and their mouth opens – they’re like ‘oh my god.’ They’re not expecting it,” explained the bar’s General Manager, Daniel Boulianne.

The holiday-themed menu features hot toddys and boozy eggnog, or specialty cocktails served in a ceramic Santa.

There are 93 Miracle pop-up bars all over world. This Montreal incarnation is celebrating its third year.

The first, however, opened in New York City – created by accident after a bar owner’s new establishment wasn’t finished on time.

“His mother said ‘why not just open a Christmas bar in the meanwhile, and just hide the things that aren’t done and at least make a little bit of money for the holidays,’” Boulianne said.

Half of the profit made during the bar’s temporary run will be donated to the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation.