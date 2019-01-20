

CTV Montreal





To many, Drogheria Fine in the Mile End makes the best tomato sauce in Montreal.

Nestled between the Fairmount Bagel and Wilensky’s, its sauces are made with only the basics.

“There’s five ingredients,” said Franco Gattuso, Drogheria Fine’s owner. “Roasted garlic, blend of olive oil, caramelized onion, leaves of basil and pulp of tomato that we get from Sicily.”

Gattuso’s inspiration for the sauce is his mother.

“She wasn’t poor, but had a hard time,” he said. “Eating that next-day food brought me that inspiration.”

The shop has branched out into olive oils and pesto, but its best seller is the pasta sauce.

On a good day, Gattuso cooks, fills, and bottles 350 jars.

Gattuso sells gnocchi for $5, which brings in many patrons over the lunch hour.

“It’s a hole in the wall, but I’m really happy I discovered it,” one said.

Gattuso’s daughter Victoria now runs the family business.

“My plan is to follow in my dad’s steps,” she said.

2020 will mark 10 years in business for Drogheria Fine.