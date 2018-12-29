

CTV Montreal





With New Year’s Eve just a few days away, many will be shopping for sparkling wines this weekend.

But with so many options, it can be hard to choose that perfect bottle.

Sommelier Penelope Delorme specializes in sparkling wine at the Champagnerie in Old Montreal.

“We all have a different taste, but for me, usually what I look for would be something where the bubbles are more refines, not too big, very well-balanced,” Delorme said.

It’s handy to remember that while all champagne is sparkling wine, not all sparkling wine is champagne.

Champagne has to come from its namesake city in France – though it’s often mistaken for other sparkling wine like crement, cava, and prosecco.

Many are actually dry, not sweet, and Delorme says there’s something available for every taste and budget.

“If I’m on a lower budget I usually look for cavas, some prosecco – but some people say ‘I don’t like prosecco because it’s too sweet,’” she explained. “[In that case] look for the brute one, because it’s less sweet than an extra dry.”

If you’re unsure, Delorme recommends asking for suggestions at the SAQ, or discovering some of Champagnerie’s private imports, which are offered by the glass.

What kind of glass? Well, this wine expert believes that drinking from a traditional, narrow, flute may impede the aromas and flavours. Delorme personally prefers drinking her bubbly in a wine glass.

Cavas – which are fresh and fruity – make the best starters, whereas a cremant made with a pinot noir is “rounder, charming, but also fresh,” she added.

Part of the joy of drinking champagne comes with popping the cork. If you want to add some pizzazz and saber a bottle yourself, there are some professional tips to keep in mind.

“Just follow the curve, hit and follow through,” Delorme said. “Pop! There you are.”