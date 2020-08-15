MONTREAL -- The weekend began in Lanaudier with two accidents that resulted in one fatality and a serious injury.

WOMAN IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER FIVE-VEHICLE PILEUP

Three people were injured, including a woman who was in critical condition Friday evening, after an accident that involved five vehicles in Saint-Calixte, in Lanaudiere.

The accident happened around 8:45 p.m. according to the Surete du Quebec (SQ).

The first information collected by the police suggests that a vehicle ended up heading in the opposite direction on the Route 335, and caused a series of collisions.

The SQ did not know why the vehicle deviated from its lane.

At the end of the evening, the police feared for the life of the driver.

MOTORCYCLIST DIES IN RAWDON

A motorcyclist has died after an accident on Route 125 in Rawdon in Lanaudière, Friday evening.

The fatal accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. when a vehicle driving in front of the motorcycle made a U-turn surprising the bike rider.

According to information gathered by the SQ, the motorcyclist attempted to maneuver to avoid the vehicle before being thrown off his bike.

The biker in his forties was transported to the hospital where he was declared dead.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

An investigation is underway to try to understand the circumstances of the accident.

-- these reports from the Canadian Press were first published Aug. 14 and 15, 2020