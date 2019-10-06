

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Expect crowds to gather starting Sunday as protests against Bill 21 will happen Oct. 6 across Quebec, and Extinction Rebellion has plans for the rest of the week to fight climate change highlighted by a large action Oct. 8.

Bill 21 demonstrations

Crowds will gather in four Quebec cities Sunday to protest the provinces's controversial ban on religious symbols in the public service, known as Bill 21.

The CAQ law was adopted in June by the National Assembly, but did not put an end to the efforts of those who oppose it.

Protests will take place at the following locations:

Montreal (at Place Emilie-Gamelin, 1500 Berri St.)

Quebec City (at the Centre culturel islamique du Quebec, 2877 Sainte-Foy Rd.)

Sherbrooke (at the offices of CAQ MP Genevieve Hebert, 373 King ST. E)

Gatineau (outside of Galeries de Hull, 320 St-Joseph Blvd.)

The group Non a la loi 21 organized the gatherings.

Extinction Rebellion (XR)

Mobilization, demonstrations, civil disobedience, citizens should expect another hectic week in Montreal and elsewhere in Quebec in the fight against climate change.

The international movement Extinction Rebellion (XR) will begin a "Week of International Rebellion" around the world Oct. 7 and the Quebec environmental activist cells intend to be part of the fight.

XR Quebec will take advantage of the climate solidarity drive created by the huge human wave of hundreds of thousands of marchers who marched through the streets of Montreal on Sept. 27 to hammer the message to governments to take action.

Extinction Rebellion, born in the UK, has offspring all over the planet.

In Quebec, the Montreal cell announced a series of actions on its Facebook page. The biggest event of the week is scheduled for Tuesday in Montreal.