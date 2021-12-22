This year’s Christmas may not feel ideal with the renewed restrictions on gatherings, but in terms of the weather, it could just be perfect -- with snow on the ground and falling from the sky.

Environment and Climate Change Canada defines a "white Christmas" as one with at least two centimetres of snow on the ground.

A "perfect Christmas," then, is one with at least two centimetres of snow on the ground plus snow falling from the sky on Christmas Day.

Last weekend, Montreal recorded nearly 10 centimetres of snow.

The snowfall, followed by sub-zero temperatures, has pretty much guaranteed the city will see a white Christmas.

Now, the forecast for Christmas Day predicts a 40 per cent probability of flurries.

Over a 65-year period, from 1955 to 2019, 75 per cent of Montreal’s Christmases have been white.

From 1955 to 2007, 25 per cent have been classified as perfect.

However, over the last 30 years, almost one-third of Montreal Christmases have been green.

From 1987 to 2020, Montreal has recorded a total of 11 green Christmases -- including last year.

Christmas 2020 saw record-breaking warmth with a daytime high of 13.6 degrees Celsius and rain.

This year, temperatures will be slightly below average leading up to the big day, but will be near seasonal for the last week of December.

The normal high around this time is -4 degrees Celcius and the normal low is -12 degrees Celcius.