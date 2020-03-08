MONTREAL -- The mild Montreal weekend is about to turn to mucky moisture, as Environment Canada issued a special weather statement calling for rain and possible snow and freezing rain.

A low pressure system will bring from 10 to 20 centimetres of rain between Monday night and Tuesday evening over southern and central Quebec.

Here is the approximate distribution of freezing rain accumulations Monday evening to Tuesday (the area could stretch to Montréal). The Saint-Lawrence Valley will be particularly affected especially in the Québec City region. This will impact transportation Tuesday.#QCstorm pic.twitter.com/my1BYjIAp4 — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) March 8, 2020

Further north, there could be some snow mixed in with freezing rain, which is likely headed for the St. Lawrence Valley regions between Montreal and Quebec City on Tuesday. The system could stretch to Montreal.

"There is still much uncertainty about the track of this system and thus about the type and amount of precipitation expected," wrote Environment Canada on its website.