MONTREAL -- Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several areas around Montreal Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The area affected by the warning are:

Hemmingford

Huntingdon

Saint-Remi

Soulanges

Valleyfield - Beauharnois

Vaudreuil

Lachute

Saint-Eustache

Saint-Jerome

Environment Canada says "conditions will be favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."

"Boaters may be surprised by strong wind gusts over bodies of water," the agency noted.

Intense lightning could accompany any thunderstorms that develop, Environment Canada warns, and heavy rains could lead to flash floods and water pooling on roads.

The agency recommends that people take cover if they see any threatening weather approaching.