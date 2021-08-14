MONTREAL -- Just in time for the weekend, Greater Montreal Area residents will get a reprieve from the intense heat and humidity.

Saturday morning was wet, but sunshine is forecast to return for the rest of the weekend.

It's good news for those wanting to hit up the beach, take part in any of Montreal's Pride Festival, or go for a jog without ending up in a dripping mess.

Temperatures highs should hover around 26 degrees Celsius over both days with lows dropping to 14. The Humidex dropped from the sweltering 40 that was recorded on Friday to 30 Saturday morning.

The heat and humidity are set to return by the end of the week.