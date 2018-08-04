

CTV Montreal





It's shaping up to be a historic weekend for Osheaga, but not because of the acts or crowds.

This year's edition of the festival is expected to be one of the hottest on record.

Environment Canada said that Sunday's temperature is expected to eclipse 30 degrees.

With the humidex, it will feel closer to 40 degrees.

Meteorologist Jean-Philippe Begin said that people need to remember to hydrate with water.

"If you're overheating, it's important to take some rest at cooler places," he said.

Organizers have adapted to the situation, installing more sprinklers and hoses to spray festival attendees.

They've also added more signs for finding shade and water.

Osheaga's not the only outdoor festival taking place in Montreal.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the Rogers Cup.

However, Urgences Sante said that they don't typically notice an increase in heat-related calls during the summer festival season.