

The Canadian Press





Many people in Quebec and New Brunswick will be spending their Sunday filling sandbags as they keep an anxious watch on rising floodwaters that are wreaking havoc across a wide region.

About 200 soldiers started filling sandbags and carrying out evacuations in Quebec's Outaouais and Mauricie regions overnight, with an additional 400 troops standing ready to deploy there and in Laval today. Those troops were deployed at 1:00 p.m.

However, weather forecasts suggest the consequences could be less catastrophic than originally feared. According to public safety ministry spokesperson Eric Houde the water level should remain below the threshold of 2017, when numerous regions of Quebec suffered severe flooding damage.

"The weather is on our side," he said. "There are other rain systems coming but the water that passes today won't come back."

He noted there is one exception in Lake St-Pierre.

"We mustn't forget that we're in a high tide," he said, which prevents the lake from emptying into the river.

Environment Canada meteorologist Marie-Eve Giguere said much of the rising water levels on Sunday were caused by melting snow.

"The heavy rainfall is relaly behind us. We'll talk about melting for the next few days, but at least there's no precipitation forecast for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday," she said.

Urgence Quebec says that as of Sunday morning, bloated rivers had resulted in 980 flooded residences, 380 isolated residences and 1,264 evacuees across the province.

Eight major floods have been identified as threatening thousands of Quebecers, and so far one death has been blamed on the high water.

Legault to visit affected regions

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is scheduled flood-damaged regions north of Montreal on Sunday.

Among the sites Legault will visit are a community centre and flooded homes in Laval, where another 20 to 40 millimetres of rain are forecasted for the next few days.

One fatality so far

Police say 72-year-old Louise Seguin Lortie died Saturday morning after driving her car into a sinkhole caused by flooding in the Pontiac area, about 30 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.

Some of the worst flooding has been in the Beauce region south of Quebec City, where 868 homes were swamped and 94 people evacuated.

Meanwhile, about 120 Canadian soldiers are being deployed across western New Brunswick to help residents threatened by rising floodwaters.

Fifteen communities in that province have been warned to remain on high alert.