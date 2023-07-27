'We were on the front line': Montreal veteran marks 70th anniversary of Korean War Armistice

Thursday marks the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice that ended hostilities between the North and the South, but very few living veterans of the war are left to mark the milestone.

At 92, Gaston Delisle remembers his time there. He spent 13 months fighting in the Korean War as an 18-year-old infantryman in The Royal 22nd Regiment, which he calls the "Van Doos."

Now living in a long-term care home in Pointe-St-Charles, Delisle recalls how his regiment was there to support the United Nations.

"We were in the front, we were not in the back. Oh yeah, we were on the front line, the Van Doos infantry, les carabines!"

Canadian troops provided aerial and naval support, too. Delisle remembers his family being so worried when he shipped out.

"When you go to war, you don't know if you're going to come back. I'm one of the luckiest, I came back," he said with emotion.

Canada sent 26,000 soldiers into the Korean conflict and lost 516.

"Most of the people I know are all dead," said Delisle.

After the Korean War, Delisle worked in Montreal bars like Café Evangeline on St-Hubert Street for 50 years. He is a father to five and a grandfather. His daughter, Celine Delisle, said he doesn't speak about his wartime past.

"I never mention what I did in Korea, I keep that to myself," he said.

While he doesn't talk about it, he certainly marks the milestone every year.

With a smile, he said, "I'm still here, I'm 92."