'We were on the front line': Montreal veteran marks 70th anniversary of Korean War Armistice

Gaston Delisle, 92, holds a photo of himself when he served with the The Royal 22nd Regiment during the Korean War. (Christine Long/CTV News) Gaston Delisle, 92, holds a photo of himself when he served with the The Royal 22nd Regiment during the Korean War. (Christine Long/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon