We've earned it! Montreal is finally getting a warm and sunny weekend
Staff, CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, June 6, 2019 2:52PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 7, 2019 5:21PM EDT
Yes! Finally... it happened!
It's a warm, sunny day in Montreal.
After a chilly May and start to June, southern Quebec is finally getting lots of sunshine and seasonal temperatures.
For the first time this year, temperatures reached a high of 26 degrees Celsius, the warmest day of the year so far. The sun will stay out, with only a few clouds expected to pass over Montreal skies.
And it gets better: the weekend is expected to be warm and sunny with a high climbing all the way to 28C on Sunday.
“Beautiful looking weekend,” said CTV weather specialist Lori Graham. “We actually go from spring right into summer on Sunday.”
