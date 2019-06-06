

Staff, CTV Montreal





Yes! Finally... it happened!

It's a warm, sunny day in Montreal.



After a chilly May and start to June, southern Quebec is finally getting lots of sunshine and seasonal temperatures.

For the first time this year, temperatures reached a high of 26 degrees Celsius, the warmest day of the year so far. The sun will stay out, with only a few clouds expected to pass over Montreal skies.

And it gets better: the weekend is expected to be warm and sunny with a high climbing all the way to 28C on Sunday.

“Beautiful looking weekend,” said CTV weather specialist Lori Graham. “We actually go from spring right into summer on Sunday.”