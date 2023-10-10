'We're not being heard': Stranded in Israel, Montreal couple pleads for Canada's help
Four days after the initial Hamas attacks on Israel, a Canadian couple stranded in Jerusalem is pleading for their government's help getting home.
Silvana Nematallah and Mike Safi first heard the missiles on Saturday while on a guided tour of the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem.
"We heard popping, [what sounded] like distant fireworks. But the guy told us that they were missiles and rockets being fired, and that his superior asked him to take us back to our hotel right away," said Nematallah.
The Montreal couple spoke to CTV News from that same hotel on Tuesday.
They've spent the last few days in and out of its bunker alongside other guests, rushing downstairs when the sirens ring.
Like countless foreign nationals in Israel, Nematallah and Safi are desperate to leave the country amid ongoing flight cancellations.
They say their requests for aid from the Canadian Embassy have been fruitless.
"We had flights scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday. And that was quickly cancelled. And trying to find other flights was very difficult. And that's when we started to call the embassy," Nematallah recounted.
"Every day we were getting the stock answers, that 'We're assessing the situation, shelter in place, and we'll get back to you.'"
Some countries have sent aircraft to help evacuate their citizens from Israel, but Canada, as well as the U.S., have yet to make the call.
"We feel like we're not being heard, that the seriousness of and the exploration of where this could go is not being realized," said Nemetallah. "Today it's been quiet, but up until today it's been very harried."
Since Saturday's surprise incursion by Hamas militants, the conflict between Gaza and Israel has escalated to a bonafide war.
So far, the fighting has claimed at least 1,800 Israeli and Palestinian lives.
Nemetallah and her husband managed to book a commercial flight home for Thursday, but they fear it will be cancelled like the others.
"Hopefully, that will happen, but you never know if things are going to deteriorate between now and then."
"We just want to get home, we just want to get back to our family. We're very saddened that we're Canadian citizens, we pay our taxes, and we don't feel that we're getting support from the embassy right now. We feel like we should be taken charge of a lot more. We want to feel like they're taking care of us, and that's not the feeling."
On Tuesday, the Canadian Conservatives called on the federal government to send evacuation flights to citizens stranded in Israel.
CTV News is awaiting comment from Global Affairs Canada on potential further assistance, including evacuation flights.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has previously confirmed that 2,500 Canadians are registered with the embassy in Israel, including 500 in Gaza and the West Bank.
Two Canadians have been confirmed dead since the fighting began on Saturday, both believed to be killed in the Hamas music festival attacks. They are 33-year-old Alexandre Look from Montreal and 22-year-old Ben Mizrachi from Vancouver.
With files from CTV News' Rachel Aiello.
Canadian government called on to send evacuation flights to Israel
Canada's Official Opposition Conservatives are calling for the federal government to immediately send evacuation flights to bring home Canadian citizens stranded in Israel.
'It's terrifying': Canadians stuck in Israel amid deadly fighting after flights cancelled
Canadians stranded in Israel after many airlines cancelled flights to Tel Aviv on Sunday say they are desperate to get home and fear for their safety.
DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel
On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,900 lives, and is only expected to escalate.
'All options are on the table': IDF not ruling out ground offensive into Gaza against Hamas
Israel is not ruling out a ground offensive into Gaza against Hamas, an international spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces tells CTV News.
Son of Canadian woman believed to be Hamas hostage says his last words to his mom were 'I love you'
The son of a Canadian woman recounts the last conversation he had with his mother before she disappeared. He believes she was taken hostage by Hamas militants Saturday.
Vancouver man killed in Hamas attack on music festival in Israel
A Vancouver man who was missing in Israel was killed in an attack by Hamas on a music festival, the second confirmed Canadian casualty in a massacre that left hundreds dead.
How to talk to kids and teens about the Israel-Hamas war
Mental health experts and school boards are offering support for kids and youth in Canada worried about the escalating Israel-Hamas war, as well as tips for parents on how to talk about it.
BREAKING RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.
Soldiers asking for donations to help with housing, food costs: memo to Gen. Eyre
The military's chaplain-general says morale among troops is the lowest it's been in recent memory as many soldiers struggle with the cost of living.
