Dozens of Montrealers patrolled together on Saturday as part of an effort to locate a woman missing since Sunday.

Priti Patel left her parents’ home in St-Laurent borough on Dec. 17 at around 10:30 p.m. She hasn’t been seen since.

Her family has said Patel suffers from a medical condition and didn’t have her medication with her at the time of her disappearance. Patel’s brother, Hitesh Patel, said without her medication Priti may have become confused about her whereabouts.

Hitesh Patel said his sister was supposed to stay with her family for several days and had planned to hang out with him on Monday.

GPS data from her phone, obtained by her husband, showed Patel’s last known location as being near Sacre-Coeur Hospital. Saturday’s search party started in the hospital’s parking lot.

“Her phone wasn’t fully charged, so the phone either could have just turned off or gone missing,” said Hitesh Patel. “We do know it’s in this area, so we’re working from there.”

Hitesh said other details surrounding Patel’s disappearance are sketchy and her family is still not sure why she left the house.

“When my sister was dating her husband at that time, she use to live with us over here and she would go to this area,” he said. “This is the time she would go… I still can’t figure out why she would come walking in this area.”

Priti Patel’s niece, Jasmina Kansara, was among those who took part in the search party, which was passing out flyers with Patel’s face on it. She said she hopes Patel knows her family is desperately looking for her and cares about her.

“We’re just trying to find anything we can to find her,” she said. “We just want her to come home.”

At the time of her disappearance, Patel was wearing a black wool coat, dark jeans and black New Balance shoes. Police said she has been known to walk near the city’s waterways.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.