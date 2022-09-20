'We have to wake up': Anglade asks Liberals to 'block' Legault

Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) Leader Dominique Anglade took advantage of a radio interview on Tuesday morning to call on her party to "wake up... We need to get together to block François Legault."

The Liberal leader was responding to the most recent Léger poll conducted for Quebecor media that suggests 38 per cent of respondents would vote for the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) on Oct. 3.

Anglade says what she saw was that 62 per cent of respondents do not want to see Legault voted in as premier again.

"That's huge, and the reason it's like that is because we're all divided," she said. "What I would like to see is us coming together and blocking François Legault."

She continues: "[I want us to be] able to say to each other, 'It doesn't make sense to see this.' He will end up with a huge number of seats and that's not what the majority of Quebecers want."

Anglade acknowledged that for the opposition parties, "roughly speaking, it's not moving."

According to the poll, the Liberal Party, Québec Solidaire (QS) and the Conservative Party (PCQ) are tied at 16 per cent of voting intentions.

The Parti Québécois (PQ) closes the gap with 13 per cent of voting intentions.

Speaking on Wknd 99,5 in Montreal, Anglade said she usually never comments on polls, but felt compelled to this time.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 20, 2022.