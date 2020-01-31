QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec ministers on Friday denounced a series of hateful messages posted to the Facebook page of their leader, Quebec Premier Francois Legault.

Legault participated Wednesday evening in an event commemorating the third anniversary of the fatal shooting attack that took place at a Quebec City mosque in 2017, killing six men and injuring many more. He then posted a message on FB from the event expressing compassion for the relatives of the victims.

In the post below, the Premier also reminded Quebecers that it was not acceptable to have one's father, husband or brother lose their lives due to intolerance and hatred.

He said that Quebec was unfortunately not immune to this hatred, but that hate was not endemic to Quebec.

What followed was a surge of anti-Muslim hatred that immediately swept through his Facebook page.

Gathered at a Coalition Avenir Quebec caucus meeting Friday in Saint-Sauveur, in the Laurentians, the ministers learned of the extent of the vile comments on Legault's post, and denounced them publicly.

"We have to denounce these messages," said Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette. "We are an open society, a tolerant society, and there is no place for that kind of message."

Eric Caire, the deputy CAQ leader in the National Assembly and the junior minister responsible for the government's digital transformation, also denounced the hateful comments, but said that condemnation needs to be followed by action.

"Saying it is not enough," said Caire. "We have to put in place mechanisms to make sure those kinds of stupid people using social media or any other technological means to show their hate, their intolerance, be stopped."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2020.

Kelly Greig of CTV News Montreal contributed to this report.