

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





Russian meddling in the 2016 US election was a major wakeup call for democracies across the globe, and Canada has been working to curb interference in its upcoming elections.

Digital analyst Elias Makos said multiple actors could do the same thing including foreign governments like China and Russia, as well as people within the country, who may want to sow discord or chaos.

"It is good that they are learning from other countries. It is good that they've decided that we need to be ahead of this," said Makos.

Makos said government agencies will be continually informing the government about threats and assessing it.

"They're going to say is this something the population needs to be told about, that it can actually influence the result of the elections, or can it be dealt with in other ways," said Makos. "They have a strategy, but the problem is huge."

Social media companies have tried to counter fake news, as have governments, but, for Makos, the real counter is within the individual user.

"The final moat when it comes to fake news and that kind of information is ourselves. You have to make a decision like, 'hey! Am I being played here?'" said Makos.

Makos added that people need to step back and look at their actions and consider whether the information they're receiving is causing them rage rather than discourse.

"If you're hating, if it's coming to that level, you have to ask yourself, this isn't normal," said Makos. "The level of hate we're seeing is something that's abnormal and it starts with us to say I got to take a step back."