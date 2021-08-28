In Kahnawake, the total number of Delta variant-cases has hit 51, prompting the community’s Public Safety Commission to announce the official arrival of the fourth wave.

“It’s not that it’s totally unexpected, but it’s certainly disheartening that after 18 months we’re still talking about another wave of COVID-19,” said Khanawake Commissioner of Public Safety Lloyd Phillips in an Aug. 27 press briefing.

Of those 51 cases, 15 are currently active.

Since the Delta variant is more contagious than previous strains of the virus, Kahnawake’s initial goal of a 75 per cent vaccination rate is “not enough to protect us or to provide herd immunity,” added Lisa West, Executive Director of the Kateri Memorial Hospital Centre (KMHC).

Current vaccination rates in Kahnawake are at 69 per cent for those 18 years and up, and 70 per cent for 12 to 17-year-olds.

West said in order to stop the spread, vaccination rates must reach 90 to 95 per cent.

MAINTAINING THE NEW NORMAL

Despite the rise in cases, life in Kahnawake is expected to continue “towards a normal state,” said Phillips.

“We want to make sure [...] that the children [have] on-site learning in schools. We want to keep businesses open, we want to maintain sports and recreation, we want to maintain gatherings.”

One priority is to minimize measures that may have a negative impact on mental health.

“Mental health has been a major concern for the past year because of the longevity of the pandemic. We know a lot of people are suffering,” he continued.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, residents are encouraged to limit their contacts as much as possible.

“We are trying to find a way forward that would allow these principles to be supported, the goals to be supported, but [that] also ensures the safety of our community.”