MONTREAL -- The Quebec Court of Appeal on Thursday refused to suspend Bill 21, the province’s controversial secularism law.

The ruling by Quebec’s highest court denied a request to stay the application of the law, which was passed in June and bans the display of religious symbols by employees in the province’s public service.

The injunction had been sought by the National Council of Canadian Muslims, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and university student Ichrak Nourel Hak, who wears a hijab. They are challenging Bill 21’s constitutionality, arguing that it disproportionately affects women, in violation of the sexual equality guarantees in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“While we are disappointed with the result, we never thought that fighting for the rights of Quebecers and Canadians would be easy,” Mustafa Farooq, executive director of the National Council of Canadian Muslims said in a statement. “We are reviewing our options now. We will always stand to protect the rights of all Quebecers.”

“Today’s devastating decision brings no relief to the teachers who cannot work in their professions, the parents worried about supporting their children, and the individuals concerned for their future. This suffering has been imposed for no other reason than what one wears, how one practices religion, or the fact that one looks ‘different’ than the majority,” added Noa Mendelsohn Aviv, equality program director at the Canadian Civil Liberties Association. “We are not done fighting this unjust law.”

The perceived impartiality of Quebec Court of Appeal Judge Nicole Duval Hesler had been contested in recent weeks by critics who have filed complaints asking that she recuse herself from the case, arguing some of her public statements suggest she appears to side with the opponents of Bill 21

This is a developing story that will be updated.



