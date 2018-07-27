Featured Video
WATERFRONT YOGA
Saturday, September 15 / 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
On the dance floor, 7000 boulevard LaSalle in Verdun
Big outdoor yoga gathering celebrating life, sharing and well-being
Offered by Pro-Actif Santé
