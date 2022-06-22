Water supply restored in Pierrefonds-Roxboro but boil water advisory ongoing

Parts of Montreal's western Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough is still under a boil water advisory, although the city says the water supply has been restored.

The advisory, issued Wednesday evening, remains in effect until further notice and affects areas surrounding Pierrefonds Blvd. between Saint-Charles Blvd. and Nanterre St, and between Guillaume St. and Emile-Nelligan St.

Residents are urged to bring water to a boil for at least one minute before consuming it.

The city notes residents affected will receive drinking water, distributed directly to their homes starting on Friday at 12 p.m.

Notice of interruption of water supply in effect for Pierrefonds-Roboxo. This area is also covered by a boil-water advisory issued on June 22, 2022. This directive remains in effect pending further notice.

A notice will be issued once the advisory has been lifted.

More information can be found on the city's website.