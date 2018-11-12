

CTV Montreal





Residents of southeastern Verdun may have low water pressure on Monday morning following a water main break.

A pipe cracked overnight where LaSalle Blvd. and Wellington St. meet, near Osborne St.

While the streets were flooded, public works crews were able to turn off the flow of water from the broken pipe very quickly, and it does not appear that any homes were damaged.

Borough officials said people in the neighbourhood may have low water pressure until the water main is fixed.