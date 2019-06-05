

CTV Montreal





Dozens of people were forced from their homes early Wednesday when a water main burst in Pointe-Claire.

Residents of the suburban neighbourhood were woken up by water making its way into their basements and then were ordered out of their homes by safety officials.

People packed up essentials around 3 a.m. and were given temporary shelter on an STM bus.

Water pressure in the area north of Highway 20 and west of Trudeau airport is low because of the broken pipe.

The water flooded several apartment buildings and a few detached houses.

City workers shut off water to the broken section of pipe and firefighters spent the night pumping water out of streets and buildings.