Water main break in Cote des Neiges
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, November 21, 2018 7:32AM EST
A water main broke overnight in Cote des Neiges causing some disruption to commuters in the area.
The burst pipe is near Victoria Ave. and Plamondon Ave.
It sent a stream of running water along the busy streets before dawn, but crews were able to turn off water valves in the area very quickly.
At this point it does not appear that any homes were flooded.
