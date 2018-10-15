

CTV Montreal





An early morning water main break closed an entrance to Route 116 in Longueuil on Monday.

Water gushed onto Sir Wilfrid Laurier/Route 116/Route 112 between Taschereau Blvd. and Grande Allée before dawn.

Police put up tape blocking the roadway, while Transport Quebec workers set up flares and waved off drivers with flashlights, but several drivers nearly drove into the giant puddle before stopping and turning around.

City crews were dispatched to the scene as soon as possible to turn off water valves and determine where the break occurred.

Around 10 a.m. Route 116 was reopened, but the Taschereau East ramp to Route 112 was still closed.

Officials with the city of Longueuil said that water pressure for nearby residents might be lower than normal, but said there was no reason to issue a boil-water notice.

Public works crews suspected a part had worn out, and as of 11 a.m. were still trying to locate the source of the break.