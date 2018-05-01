

CTV Montreal





About 300 homes in Quebec have been flooded in the past few days.

Quebec public security minister Martin Coiteux provided the update Tuesday morning, saying between 60 and 80 homes had to be evacuated across the province.

The water level in most rivers in Quebec is declining following several days of heavy rain and the spring melt and runoff, although water levels are still higher than normal Eastern Townships, the Beauce, the Outaouais, generally in the Monteregie and in the Quebec City region.

The director of operations of Hydro Meteo noted that water levels are rising only in the Outaouais and part of the Mauricie.

More rain is in the forecast this week, and with the ground being saturated, officials will keep a close eye on flooding.

"In some sectors the level of waters could go up a little bit but I don't think with the forecast that we will have any repetition of what we had last year," said Coiteux.

"Nonetheless we're working together with municipalities, we've improved our coordination over the year, the program of financial assistance has also been streamlined, it's more generous financially and we're there."

About 40 km northeast of Sherbrooke, in the town of Weedon, residents of 500 homes have been put on alert.