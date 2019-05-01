

CTV Montreal





The closure of the Galipeault Bridge reached its fifth day on Wednesday May 1 and all signs point to it being closed for a long time.

Transportation officials said Tuesday they had no idea when the bridge would reopen. While the bridge is closed the tolls on Highway 30 do not need to be paid, and train service on the Vaudreuil-Hudson line is free of charge.

While water levels around the bridge between Ste. Anne de Bellevue and Ile Perrot were stable on Tuesday evening, transportation officials said the water levels would need to lower before anyone could consider reopening the bridge.

Martin Girard said on social media that prior to the bridge opening that water levels would have to drop, and engineers would have to conduct an inspection to ensure the bridge was safe for use.

However the level of water on The Lake of Two Mountains and the Ottawa River is expected to go up in the next few days and remain elevated for several weeks.

In fact they could surpass the levels hit in 2017. The Ottawa River planning commission said that water levels near Gatineau were at 45.15 metres on Tuesday night, which is just 5 cm lower than the peak water level in 2017.

The water level is expected to rise another 35 cm later this week, hitting its peak level on Thursday or Friday, as a system of snow (2 to 4 cm) and rain (15 to 25mm) hits the region from Temiscaming to Montreal.

Levels are then expected to remain very high afterwards, because reservoirs in the northern part of the watershed, which are used to minimize flooding downstream, are filling up.

Roads remain closed in Mirabel, Ottawa-Montreal triangle

Dozens of roads remain closed in the western Laurentians, and the Outaouais and likely will not reopen for many days. .

Near Mirabel Routes 117 and 158 remained closed Wednesday with no sign when they would reopen.

Train service on the Saint Jerome line is being provided free of charge for commuters.

Dozens of bridges, mostly north of the Ottawa river, along with many other roads remained closed, and some of them have been closed to drivers for weeks.

Transportation Quebec is advising people to check road conditions before heading out to areas they have not visited recently.