

CTV Montreal





The heavy rain that began falling Thursday in western Quebec is expected to raise the water levels in the Ottawa river.

Some forecasters are predicting the water level could reach the highest point this year over the weekend.

Most of the reservoirs upstream in the Abitibi-Temiscamingue region are now full, and as a result water is continuing to rise from Mattawa to Gatineau.

Between Mattawa and Pembroke authorities are preparing for floodwaters that could be as high or higher than what was set in 1960.

Downstream, between Ottawa and Montreal. water levels are expected to rise in the next few days, but should not go higher than at any point they have already reached this year.