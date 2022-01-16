MONTREAL -- St. Mary's Hospital administrators are asking those who can avoid the centre to do so after a water leak from a radiator caused "significant water damage" to the emergency room ceiling.

The Montreal West Island health and social services (CIUSSS-OIM) said that around 11 a.m. on Saturday, the radiator on the second floor leaked and damaged the roof of the ER on the main floor.

"Fortunately, the rapid mobilization of emergency crews and services minimized the impact on the clientele present," said CIUSSS-OIM spokesperson Hélène Bergeron-Gamache.

Bergeron-Gamache said an area capable of fitting six to eight stretchers is affected, and the hospital is asking those needing medical care to reach another hospital or use alternatives if it is a minor health problem.

Clinics, pharmacies or calling 811 are suggested as possible alternatives.

Bergeron-Gamache said the quick work of hospital staff, firefighters and physicians ensured that the destroyed roof did not alter services at the hospital.

"The safety and health of users in the emergency room were never compromised," said Bergeron-Gamache. "The CIUSSS teams are fully mobilized to ensure that the situation returns to normal as quickly as possible."