

The Canadian Press





A boil water advisory was issued today for the City of Sherbrooke Friday, in the Eastern Townships, "until further notice."

Municipal authorities fear that the water is contaminated with E. coli and are asking citizens to boil tap water for a minute before consuming it.

Samples taken from the J.M.-Jeanson Drinking Water Treatment Plant detected "fairly high" level contamination in one of the two cells at the plant.

The municipal authorities, however, did not explain why the water is contaminated and hope that it is a simple sampling error.

In the meantime, various measures have been taken. The chlorine level was increased in the network at the J.M.-Jeanson station and the suspected contaminated cell was isolated.

The test results should be available Saturday morning.