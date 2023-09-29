Watchdog investigating head-on collision involving Mascouche police

A head-on collision on Highway 25 Thursday night that left one person with severe injuries is being investigated by Quebec's police watchdog, the BEI.

The BEI did not specify details of the crash, but confirmed the event involved an intervention by Mascouche police.

The collision occurred on the 25 near Highway 640 near Mascouche, north of Laval.

Footage of the aftermath shows one car with its front torn off, askew on the road, with another lying crumpled in the ditch nearby.

The BEI told CTV News that "given the circumstances of the event, the support services of a police force were required," namely the Montreal police department (SPVM).

"A parallel criminal investigation into events prior to the police intervention has been entrusted to the [SPVM]."

Five BEI investigators have been assigned to the case.