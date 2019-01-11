Featured Video
WATCH: What happens to your Christmas tree after you toss it to the curb?
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, January 11, 2019 7:42PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 12, 2019 8:38AM EST
After the holidays comes the big Christmas tree pickup, as pine tree carcasses line snowy Montreal streets.
The trees – all 25,000 of them – used to end up in the dump.
But no longer.
Watch the report above to learn about the second life of Christmas trees.
