A dramatic rescue operation is underway in Cote-St-Luc.

Two people were left hanging from a scaffold that partially collapsed on a 23-storey building near the corner of Cavendish Boulevard and Kildare Road.

The scaffolding was unhooked on one side, leaving the platfoom dangling at a dangerous incline.

The two workers were left suspended by only wires and harnesses while awaiting emergency responders.

The Montreal Fire Department's specialized rescue team - known as the 'Spider-man unit' - was dispatched to the site.

Scaling the side of the building in harnesses, the firefighters were able to retreive and guide the workers through an open window.

Officers with the Montreal police remained on the ground to supervise.

The Commission for Standards, Equity, Health, and Safety (CNESST) will investigate the cause of the accident.