A woman from Terrebonne turned the tables on her longtime boyfriend - asking him to marry her in front of friends and family after years of turning down his offers of marriage.

Maria Ciccarelli and Frank Mascaro have been together for seven years, and have a child together.

The topic of marriage was taken off the table after Ciccarelli told her beau there was no "real need" to get married.

In the wee hours of Sunday morning, around 3 a.m., she initiated a plan involving a fake emergency, a Greyhound bus filled with cheering loved ones - and most importantly, a long-awaited proposal.

Wearing a white tank top that read "Wife of the Party," Ciccarelli

Afterwards, the pair boarded the bus and headed to the airport, where they flew to Cuba.

Congratulations to the happy couple!