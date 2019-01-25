On Friday, the Surete du Quebec released photos and video in hopes of apprehending the suspect - or suspects - behind a series of arsons spanning nearly three years. 

The Major Crimes Unit is working in collaboration with the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu police. 

The most recent incident occurred on January 21, 2019, when a suspicious package was dropped off near a business on Richelieu Street and set on fire. 

Police believe the man in question is also responsible for a number of fires outside businesses and homes in the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu area, all of them targeting one family in particular, police say.

Since 2016, criminals have destroyed two of their cars and a boat, and their home was also set on fire.

A summary of events, as provided by police: 

• July 2016 : Fire in two vehicles parked in the entrance of a reidence on Noyan St. in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu;

26 April 2017 : Second fire at a residence on Noyan St. in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu;

14 April 2017 : Fire on a pontoon located behind the residence on Noyan St. 

11 October 2017 : Fire at a residence on Alain St. in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu;

11 October 2017 : Fire at a business located on route 104 in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu;

26 November 2018 : Fire behind a business on Richelieu St. Building was damaged. 

25 December 2018 : Fire behind a business on Richelieu St. No damage to building. 

21 January 2019 : Suspicious package deposited near a business on Richelieu St.

Police are offering up to $10,000 in reward money for anyone who can identify the suspect(s) or has information leading to an arrest.

The Surete du Quebec can be contacted at 1-800-659-4264.