

CTV Montreal





On Friday, the Surete du Quebec released photos and video in hopes of apprehending the suspect - or suspects - behind a series of arsons spanning nearly three years.

The Major Crimes Unit is working in collaboration with the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu police.

The most recent incident occurred on January 21, 2019, when a suspicious package was dropped off near a business on Richelieu Street and set on fire.

Police believe the man in question is also responsible for a number of fires outside businesses and homes in the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu area, all of them targeting one family in particular, police say.

Since 2016, criminals have destroyed two of their cars and a boat, and their home was also set on fire.

A summary of events, as provided by police:

• July 2016 : Fire in two vehicles parked in the entrance of a reidence on Noyan St. in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu;

• 26 April 2017 : Second fire at a residence on Noyan St. in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu;

• 14 April 2017 : Fire on a pontoon located behind the residence on Noyan St.

• 11 October 2017 : Fire at a residence on Alain St. in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu;

• 11 October 2017 : Fire at a business located on route 104 in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu;

• 26 November 2018 : Fire behind a business on Richelieu St. Building was damaged.

• 25 December 2018 : Fire behind a business on Richelieu St. No damage to building.

• 21 January 2019 : Suspicious package deposited near a business on Richelieu St.

Police are offering up to $10,000 in reward money for anyone who can identify the suspect(s) or has information leading to an arrest.

The Surete du Quebec can be contacted at 1-800-659-4264.