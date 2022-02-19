Advertisement
Watch out for snow squalls: snowy winds up to 70 km/h could dramatically reduce visibility
A woman braves a winter snow storm in Montreal on Monday, January 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Share:
Snow, snow and more snow: Montrealers can expect the winter wonderland to intensify Saturday, with conditions favourable for snow squalls in the afternoon, quick bursts of snow resulting in extremely low visibility.
Roads could be hazardous, Environment Canada warns, and drivers are advised to proceed with caution. Powerful westerly winds could gust up to 70 km/h in the early afternoon.
And as the sidewalks pile up with snow, Montreal’s fire department took to Twitter Saturday morning with a reminder to shovel the area surrounding hydrants in case of emergency.
“A little gesture can make a big difference!” the Tweet reads.
In the morning, temperatures will reach a low of -17 degrees Celcius with the windchill, and a high of -9 as the day goes. Overnight temperatures could drop to -25 with the windchill overnight.
Periods of snow are expected throughout most of the day, with higher risk of snow squalls kicking in around noon.