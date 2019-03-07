

A Quebec Olympic medalist recently escaped an avalanche.

Slope-style bronze medalist Alex Beaulieu Marchand was skiing with friends in Utah when the day took a core-shaking turn.

Beaulieu Marchand says he triggered the avalanche himself by trying out a new move – and while it was small, it was powerful.

"I mean, definitely it was a very scary moment - not a great moment in my life," he explained. "I got super scared in that moment, and then I just went into survival mode."

While swept up in the avalanche, the athlete captured the terrifying moments on his helmet camera.

He was stuck under about a foot of snow before he was pulled out by friends, who he credits with saving his life.

But specialized classes taught Beaulieu Marchand the most important survival skills: if stuck in an avalanche, the first thing to do is try to move your arms to create an air pocket to facilitate breathing.

"I'm super happy that we had the avalanche training and that my friends were there to save my life, and that everything turned out with no injuries," he added.

He says he now wants to raise awareness the dangers of skiing off the beaten path; he says a lot of skiiers who travel out west to hit the slopes are not properly prepared.

