The Quebec government is expected to give an update on the province’s COVID-19 situation amid growing infection rates.

Premier François Legault is scheduled to speak at 5 p.m. Thursday, accompanied by Health Minister Christian Dubé and National Public Health Director Horacio Arruda.

The belief is that the premier could reintroduce stricter restrictions, including a potential three-week-long curfew, according to La Presse.

If so, this would be the province's second mandated curfew. Depending on the region, the last curfew started in January and was in effect as of either 8 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.

It was lifted on May 28 due to growing vaccination numbers across the province.

Wednesday, Quebec recorded 13,149 new COVID-19 infections, with hospitalizations increasing by 102 people -- a total of 804 patients receiving care.

Seven more were admitted to the ICU, a total of 122, and 10 more people died, a total of 11,702 since the start of the pandemic in 2020.