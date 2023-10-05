WATCH: How much Montrealers can expect to spend on Thanksgiving this year
With food prices on the rise across Canada, inflation is taking a bite out of Thanksgiving dinner budgets.
On Thursday, one thousand low-income Montrealers received a free turkey at Sun Youth to help lighten the load.
CTV's Luca Caruso-Moro went to find out just how much you can expect to spend on a traditional holiday meal this year.
Watch the video report above for the full story.
Montreal Top Stories
WEATHER
WEATHER Heavy rain coming after Montreal breaks another heat record
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here’s what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
Canada given 5 days to reduce diplomatic staff in India, majority evacuated: sources
The Indian government has given Ottawa until Oct. 10 to reduce Canadian diplomatic staff in that country to a level on par with the number of Indian diplomats in Canada, sources tell CTV News.
Price freezes, discounts on pantry items among grocery stabilization efforts coming 'soon': minister
Canadians frustrated by their food bills will 'soon' start to see the big grocers taking action to address prices, including price freezes and price-matching campaigns, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Thursday, providing an update on what he is calling the 'initial commitments' from Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco.
Canada witnesses decline in home construction rates, falling below pandemic-era numbers: report
A recent report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternative shows that new housing construction is at a lower level today than it was at the worst point in the pandemic economy shutdown.
Annular solar eclipse this month will be partially visible to Canadians — and is the subject of a NASA study
Canadians will have an opportunity to see an annular solar eclipse later this month — one which is also providing NASA a chance to study our atmosphere in greater detail.
A senior who gave up waiting in an ER after 7 hours died an hour after she left. Her story is not uncommon in Canada
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
B.C. bringing in ban on drug use in public spaces
B.C. will be banning the use of illicit drugs in parks and on beaches, as well as near doorways and bus stops.
Ozempic and similar drugs linked to gastrointestinal conditions: B.C. researchers
People using diabetes drugs such as Ozempic for weight loss are at higher risk of pancreatitis, bowel obstruction and stomach paralysis compared to those who use another medication approved specifically for obesity management, a University of British Columbia study suggests.
Putin calls Canadian Parliament's applause of Nazi veteran 'disgusting'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called the Canadian Parliament's standing ovations to honour a Ukrainian war veteran who served in Nazi Waffen SS units "disgusting," and said it showed Moscow was right to "denazify" Ukraine.
Toronto
Husband of Toronto mother struck by stray bullet opens up about grief of life without her
The husband of a woman and mother of two young daughters who was killed in Toronto’s east-end this summer is opening up about the grief that he lives with and the circumstances that led up to the tragedy.
WATCH
WATCH Video shows man being led away in handcuffs following double stabbing in Toronto
Video obtained by CP24 shows a man being led away in handcuffs following a stabbing at an apartment building in North York that left a man dead and his wife injured on Thursday morning.
'Shelters are full': Refugees gather outside downtown Toronto intake centre
It was a troubling scene this summer and it’s happening again now as dozens of refugee claimants and asylum seekers wait outside Toronto’s Central Intake facility at 129 Peter St., hoping that a space might be found for them in the shelter system.
Atlantic
Tracking Philippe: How the tropical storm will impact each of the Maritime provinces
As of Thursday afternoon, Philippe is still a tropical storm as it travels north towards Bermuda.
Chief, mayor call for P.E.I. village councillor's resignation over racist sign
A First Nation chief and the mayor of a Prince Edward Island community are calling for a councillor to resign over a sign posted on his property denying the existence of residential school graves.
‘We need more resources’: More Nova Scotians leaving emergency rooms without seeing a doctor
Cape Breton-based emergency physician Dr. Margaret Fraser wasn’t surprised to hear that national numbers collected by CTV reveal a big spike in the number of people across the country who come to an emergency department for care, and then leave after growing tired of waiting.
London
BREAKING
BREAKING City council decides fate of five proposed homeless hub locations
A long awaited debate in London reached its conclusion on Thursday, with city council voting to move forward on the five proposed homeless hub locations.
19 witnesses and 15 court dates: The Crown closes case in terrorism trial in Windsor
Defence lawyers for Nathaniel Veltman must now decide what happens next. The 14-member jury was told Thursday morning it will not be needed until Oct. 10.
Blustery, cool Thanksgiving weekend on the way, temperatures set to plummet
A cold front is heading into southern Ontario Thursday night ending the extended warm summer-like temperatures.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury fire crews called to explosion, fire at encampment in bush
Sudbury fire crews were called to the scene of an explosion at an encampment in a wooded area in the Donovan neighbourhood Thursday morning.
Former North Bay bookkeeper guilty of stealing $100Ks from employer to gamble at casino
The Superior Court of Justice was tasked recently with determining just how much a former bookkeeper stole when she worked for a North Bay business more than a decade ago.
Sex offender in Elliot Lake charged with sexually assaulting children
A convicted sex offender is facing 22 new charges after he was arrested for violating parole conditions in Elliot Lake last month.
Calgary
Man in custody following 'high-risk' police operation connected to suspected abduction in Calgary
A man is in custody following a “high-risk” police operation on Highway 2 connected to a suspected abduction in Calgary.
'Complete shock': Lethbridge high school shaken following sexual assault allegations
Students at Chinook High School in Lethbridge said there was a sombre, uneasy feeling the day after police searched a football locker room for forensic evidence in connection to an alleged sexual assault.
Where's Waverly? More charges laid in swarming, theft of golden retriever puppy
Calgary police have charged a second person in connection with a swarming and theft of a golden retriever puppy. However, the search for 17-week-old Waverly continues.
Kitchener
Homeowner describes alleged assault at knifepoint in his Cambridge home
A violent break-in and arrest has left some in a Cambridge neighbourhood on edge.
Average home sale price in Waterloo Region sinks for third straight month
The average home sale price in Waterloo Region decreased for the third consecutive month in September. Including all property types, it now sits at $757,753.
Niagara Falls police search for missing teen believed to be in Waterloo Region
Police in Niagara Falls are looking for a teen that could be in Waterloo Region.
Vancouver
Patients turned away by 'closed' sign at B.C. hospital's emergency room
Officials are investigating after patients were turned away from a hospital emergency room in Williams Lake, B.C., this week by a “closed” sign posted on the door.
Leaked letter accuses Surrey mayor of delaying city's policing transition
Surrey’s mayor has been accused of stalling the city’s transition from the RCMP to the Surrey Police Service, as ordered by the B.C. government over the summer.
Bankruptcy lawyer says cleaners and customers will have trouble getting money from Surrey-based cleaning company Scrubbi
Nakul Saggar is an international student from India who lives with seven roommates. In order to pay the bills while going to school, he picked up a job with Surrey-based cleaning company Scrubbi.
Edmonton
'High risk police operation' underway near Brightview: RCMP
RCMP are asking the public to avoid Highway 2 at Township Road 470, due to a "high risk police operation."
Impairment likely a factor in multi-vehicle Anthony Henday Drive crash: police
Charges are pending against a 35-year-old man who is believed to have crashed into two vehicles on Anthony Henday Drive Thursday morning while impaired.
New tennis 'bubble' offers year-round courts in Edmonton
The Saville Tennis Centre houses six new tennis courts in an air-supported bubble near the Saville Community Sports Centre.
Windsor
Five year anniversary of start of Gordie Howe International Bridge marked on Thursday
Officials with the Gordie Howe International Bridge project are celebrating the five year anniversary of the official start of construction on the new cross border cable-stayed bridge.
Fatal collision claims life of 19-year-old, leads to firearm charges for driver
A man has been charged with several firearm-related offences after a fatal collision Wednesday night that claimed the life of a 19-year-old.
Truck stop gas leak leaves approximately 140 Enbridge customers without service
Enbridge Gas said approximately 140 customers near a Tecumseh, Ont. truck stop are expected to be without gas service “for some time” after a nearby distribution system was damaged.
Regina
'This is our home': Residents and staff protest closure of Regina Lutheran Home
There are more calls on the provincial government to take over operation of a Regina nursing home. The Regina Lutheran Home will close next spring, forcing 62 residents to move.
Teens charged after alleged bear spray, weapon assault at Regina high school
Three teenagers are facing weapons-related charges after students were bear sprayed and one was allegedly assaulted with a weapon at Regina's Thom Collegiate Wednesday afternoon.
Sask. man in court battle with crypto exchange lost over $240K to fraud
A Sask. man who lost $240,000 in a cryptocurrency fraud is unlikely to get his money back anytime soon, a judge ruled.
Ottawa
VIA Rail train en route to Ottawa forced to return to Montreal due to mechanical issue
A VIA Rail train en route to Ottawa at the start of the Thanksgiving long weekend was delayed for several hours due to a mechanical issue, before the train eventually returned to Montreal late Thursday night.
Garbage truck crashes into home in Ottawa's west end
Emergency crews responded to the reported collision in the 100 block of Anna Avenue, near Carling Avenue, on Thursday afternoon.
Ottawa Student Transportation Authority short 71 drivers as it looks to fill gaps in service
The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority is asking principals to find "creative solutions" to get students on existing bus routes and is looking at using savings from cancelled trips to fund transportation options, as thousands of students remain without a ride to school this fall.
Saskatoon
Former Legacy Christian Academy coach pleads guilty to sex crimes
A former coach at a private religious school pleaded guilty to sexual assault at Saskatoon Provincial Court on Thursday.
Fiery Sask. train derailment caused by broken track: report
According to a newly released report, a fiery Saskatchewan train derailment was caused by a broken rail.
Sask. plans to recruit physician assistants
The Saskatchewan Health Authority plans to hire a dozen physician assistants (PAs) during a fall recruitment push.