WATCH: Former mayor Denis Coderre gets in the ring for a good cause
Staff, CTV Montreal
Published Friday, May 31, 2019 11:46AM EDT
Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre was in a boxing ring Thursday night, throwing punches for the 12 Rounds of Hope fundraiser.
Coderre and other boxers helped raise money for the Princes de la Rue boxing program for young people.
Minister for Montreal Chantal Rouleau, Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy and former environment minister David Heurtel were all on the fight card.
Coderre said the event was for a cause dear to his heart.
“I love boxing. For me it’s a great sport. So it’s kind of a 1-2 punch; I’m supporting also a cause that’s dear of mine, because it’s part of my area I’m from, but also I’m (doing it) for myself at the same time, so it’s great,” he said.
Asked if he would make a return to politics, Coderre said his only fight right now is in the boxing ring.
