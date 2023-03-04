Warped ceilings, cracking noises? Don't forget to clear snow from your roof, experts warn

The heavy snowfall this season, combined with this week's snow, may have added weight to many roofs in Quebec. To avoid accidents with unfortunate and even tragic consequences, Quebec's building regulator (RBQ) has some advice.

Unusual cracking noises, warped ceilings, cracks appearing on certain walls, interior doors that jam or rub: if these signs appear, there's a good chance that the residence's roof is overloaded due to the weight of snow.

"It's the mix; the snow itself will cause a load on the roofs, but buildings in Quebec are designed to support that load," said RBQ spokesperson Sylvain Lamothe. "But with the thaw, episodes of ice or rain, the snow will gain in density and weight, and that's when you could see the warning signs that the structure has too much load."

That's why it's important to clear snow from your roof to prevent the building structure from becoming weakened and more vulnerable to collapse.

If this operation is hazardous or beyond your comfort zone, the RBQ recommends hiring specialized companies with the appropriate equipment and experience. In addition, these workers "know the proper work methods to avoid damaging the roof's waterproofing membrane."

"Studies show that every year, there are a number of falls that result in injuries that could be avoided because people have improvised themselves as roofing snow removal specialists," Lamothe said.

Lamothe also recommends building owners de-ice their structures and remove icicles from the edges of roofs and gutters. If they fall off, they represent a danger to cars and pedestrians.

"The owner of a building is responsible for the safety of the people who frequent it or who circulate in the vicinity," he said.

The RBQ says vigilance is also required for temporary car shelters, which could also collapse under the weight of snow.

Finally, the agency encourages owners to clear snow from emergency exits.

According to data from the Environment Ministry, the amount of snow received in December and January was below average across the province, with the exception of the greater Montreal area.

Météomédia reports that the city received nearly twice as much snow as usual and was within three millimetres of the record for the snowiest January.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 4, 2023.