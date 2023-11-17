MONTREAL
    • Warning: These Adonis meat products contain 'undeclared allergens'

    People with specific food allergies are being warned not to consume certain foods from Adonis. (Credit: MAPAQ) People with specific food allergies are being warned not to consume certain foods from Adonis. (Credit: MAPAQ)

    Anyone with specific food allergies is being warned not to consume certain foods from Adonis.

    "These products contain or may contain these allergenic substances without being mentioned on the label," the Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation (MAPAQ) stated in a press release.

    The items include all formats of Kafta minced chicken, marinated chicken drumsticks, lamb and beef merguez brochettes and various sausages.

    MAPAQ says these items may contain milk, eggs, mustard, soy, sesame, sulphites or wheat and could be harmful to those with celiac disease or other gluten-related conditions.

    The products covered by the warning were sold in Adonis establishments across Quebec.

    They were packaged in a Styrofoam tray covered with transparent plastic wrap and sold refrigerated.

    Adonis, in collaboration with MAPAQ and Montreal's food inspection division, has issued the warning as a precautionary measure,

    "Anyone in possession of one of these products is advised not to consume it," the press release states. "They should return it to the establishment where they bought it or throw it away."

    MAPAQ has not yet received any reports of allergic reactions associated with consuming these foods.

