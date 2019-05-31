

CTV Montreal





Quebec is issuing a warning for several products from Le Pieu Bleu that people have not refrigerated.

The store is located in Quebec City.

The products are missing a sticker that says for them to be kept in the fridge until use.

The items missing the sticker are:

-Cans of small peas

-Carrot cream soup

-Fish soup

-Mustard sauce

The warning was issued only as a precautionary measure.