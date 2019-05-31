Featured Video
Warning issued for several food items from Quebec City store
Published Friday, May 31, 2019 2:19PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 31, 2019 2:50PM EDT
Quebec is issuing a warning for several products from Le Pieu Bleu that people have not refrigerated.
The store is located in Quebec City.
The products are missing a sticker that says for them to be kept in the fridge until use.
The items missing the sticker are:
-Cans of small peas
-Carrot cream soup
-Fish soup
-Mustard sauce
The warning was issued only as a precautionary measure.
