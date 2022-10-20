Warmer, drier weather headed for Montreal

Get ready to soak in some sunshine with a beautiful fall weekend ahead in the Montreal region.

The low-pressure system that brought wet weather to southwestern Quebec on and off this week will finally move out of the region, giving way to sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the weekx, with daytime highs stuck in the single digits. Montreal is expecting a high of only 8 C Thursday afternoon, four degrees below the seasonal average. Gusty southwesterly winds up to 50 km/h will likely make it feel colder.

The same system has brought flurries and even accumulating snow this week to parts of Ontario. Winter travel advisories are in effect for Thursday around the shores of Lake Huron with five to 10 cm of snow.

In Montreal, skies will begin to clear Thursday night. Sunshine will return on Friday, along with above-average temperatures. The mercury will climb into the upper teens for the weekend.

Daytime highs are expected to stay above average through next week. Overnight lows will be in the double digits some nights -- looking more like afternoon temperatures for the end of October -- at more than 10 degrees above normal.

Indications are for temperatures to drop back closer to seasonal values heading toward Halloween.