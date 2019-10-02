MONTREAL - Montrealers who want to use the bathrooms at Lucien-Lallier train station must sign up online.

Exo, Montreal's inter-urban train provider, said the policy was a compromise with Canadian Pacific (CP), who owns the station.

In July, CP shut down the bathrooms citing sanitary and security reasons, according to Exo spokesperson Louis-André Bertrand.

"We were aware that our commuters need to use the bathroom and so we installed a system that allowed train riders to register their OPUS cards to use [them]," he said.

The policy has been in place since mid-August and thousands of commuters have signed up, according to Exo.

Bathroom users only have to register once, after which they use their OPUS cards to enter, Bertrand said. Thousands have registered so far.

A sign at the station notes that those who register online may have to wait up to five days to receive access to the bathroom.