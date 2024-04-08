Want to be a millionaire? Next Lotto Max draw is $66 million

The next Lotto Max jackpot is estimated at a massive $60 million with 6 Maxmillions, according to Loto-Quebec.

The draw is set for Tuesday, April 9.

"Several Lotto Max jackpots were won in Quebec in 2023," said Isabelle Jean, executive vice-president and chief operating officer of lottery games at Loto-Quebec. "We're hoping that some of that same luck rubs off on Quebec players."

Some of the most recent big wins in Quebec include a family from the Laurentians who took home $50 million in December, a couple from Estrie who won $55 million on Halloween night and a Montreal man who pocketed $50 million over Thanksgiving.

Since its launch in 2009, Lotto Max players in Quebec have won over $3.628 billion, Loto-Quebec states.

"There have been 43 jackpot wins in the province, including three of $70 million — the largest jackpots ever won in Quebec," the Crown corporation notes.

Quebecers have also taken home 221 Maxmillion prizes, each worth $1 million, and 140 shares of Maxmillion prizes.