Some people are mad at Walmart after the retail giant ended a program in Quebec which offered job training to people with intellectual disabilities.

Demonstrators in Laval on Tuesday asked people to boycott the company.

Walmart's move was announced last week, and was met with a backlash on social media.

The company has since said it remained committed to providing opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities in spite of discontinuing the program.

Quebec Health Minister Gaetan Barrette has said he doesn't believe it.

Walmart had sales of $485 billion last year and demonstrators said the company should have more empathy